Trump’s long threatened shutdown layoffs have started, Russell Vought says

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to punish federal workers at agencies thought to be favored by Democrats with mass layoffs in order to force Senate Democrats to vote for an end to a government shutdown.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced the long-threatened move in a post on X, writing that “the RIFs” — meaning Reductions in Force or mass firings — had “begun.”

Vought, a right-wing activist who was a chief architect of the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” plan for weaponizing the federal government against Democrats and centralizing power in Republican political appointees at the expense of nonpartisan civil servants, had previewed the administration’s intention to use a government shutdown as an excuse to fire more federal workers en masse in a memorandum to agency heads sent last month.

The agencies, according to the earlier memo, should consider reductions in employees in programs that don’t have another source of funding, and are “not consistent with the President’s priorities.”

It’s unclear how many employees or which agencies have been impacted by Vought’s announcement. But a White House official told The Independent that the number of workers who may receive notification of their impending termination could number in the “thousands.”

open image in gallery White House budget director Russ Vought said the long-threatened layoffs of federal workers impacted by the government shutdown have started. ( AP )

Typically, non-emergency employees are furloughed, meaning they’re instructed not to report for work and are not paid during the shutdown. There is no reason why a shutdown would necessitate firings. Typically, furloughed employees return to work - with back pay - when shutdowns end.

But last week, President Donald Trump said his administration planned to make use of the lapse in government funding that began on October 1 to target civil servants as a way of punishing Democrats in Congress.

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people and cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” Trump said last Tuesday during a media availability in the Oval Office. “They’re taking a risk by having a shutdown.”

Earlier this week, he said layoffs would target what he described as “very popular Democrat programs.”

Virginia congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat whose district includes one of the largest percentages of federal employees in the country, called the administration’s decision “cruel, illegal, and yet another attack on our economy” in a statement.

He accused Trump and Vought of “illegally firing more workers, hurting essential services for the American people, and damaging our economy in Virginia and across the country.”

open image in gallery The shutdown has left many aspects of government closed and visitor to Washington, D.C., making the best of the situation. ( Getty Images )

Everett Kelley, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, slammed the administration’s move in a statement calling it “disgraceful” that the White House ‘has used the government shutdown as an excuse to illegally fire thousands of workers who provide critical services to communities across the country.”

“These workers show up every day to serve the American people, and for the past nine months have been met with nothing but cruelty and viciousness from President Trump. Every single American citizen should be outraged,” Kelley said. He added that Congress should “do their jobs and negotiate an end to this shutdown immediately.”

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees president Lee Saunders also hit out at the administration’s plans for mass layoffs in a separate statement, calling them “illegal” and predicting they would have ‘devastating effects on the services millions of Americans rely on every day.”

“Whether it’s food inspectors, public safety workers, or the countless other public service workers who keep America running, federal employees should not be bargaining chips in this administration’s political games,” Saunders added.

A group of labor unions that had sued to block the mass firings immediately filed papers with a California federal court asking for a temporary restraining order preventing the administration from proceeding with any reductions in force. A hearing in the case is scheduled for October 16.