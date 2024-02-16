Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump Jr and his younger brother Eric Trump have fined a total of more than $8m for the fraudulent business dealings of their father’s sprawling real estate empire.

A New York judge on Friday found that former president Donald Trump and his Trump Organization defrauded banks and investors as part of a decade-long scheme to secure favourable financing terms for some of his brand-building properties.

The judge ordered both Don Jr, 46, and Eric, 40, to pay roughly $4m to the state of New York.

In response, Eric Trump called the ruling “a total joke” and “insane”, telling ABC News that the court was “living in an alternate universe” and that his family would appeal the decision.

He stood by his testimony during the trial that he did not recall ever believing that any of the financial information he signed off on was fake or doctored.

This story is developing and will be updated.