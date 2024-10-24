Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump said he would “fire” special counsel Jack Smith within “two seconds” of his first day in office, if elected, suggesting that the Republican presidential nominee intends to force law enforcement agencies and the courts to drop two federal cases against him.

Right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Trump on Thursday whether he would pardon himself or “fire” the special counsel appointed to oversee the criminal cases against the former president.

“Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy. He’s a crooked person … I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump said.

“I don’t think they’ll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith,” Trump later said on the program. “He’s a scoundrel … He’s so mean.”

Hewitt also asked Trump whether he would pardon President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who was convicted of tax and gun charges in separate cases this year.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books. … Hunter’s a bad boy, there’s no question about it,” Trump said. “But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country … I could’ve gotten Hilary Clinton very easily. … I could’ve had her put in jail.”

Donald Trump says he would ‘fire’ Jack Smith, left, the special counsel appointed to oversee a pair of federal criminal cases against the former president. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump also praised District Judge Aileen Cannon as the “brave and brilliant judge in Florida” after she dismissed the classified documents case this summer in a bombshell ruling that agreed with Trump’s argument that the special counsel’s office is unconstitutionally funded and operated.

The former president suggested that he could have jailed his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who is routinely the subject of “lock her up” chants at his rallies.

“I could’ve gotten Hilary Clinton very easily,” he told Hewitt. “I could’ve had her put in jail.”

Trump is currently facing obstruction and conspiracy charges for his efforts to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election. That case was revived following a Supreme Court ruling that shields Trump from criminal prosecution for actions tied to “official” duties in office. He has pleaded not guilty.

Smith’s lengthy narrative supporting the case argues that Trump and his co-conspirators were acting in their “private” roles supporting his campaign, and not performing official duties under the presidency.

The special counsel’s office has also appealed Judge Cannon’s dismissal of the case involving Trump’s allegedly unlawful hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving office.

That office and the Department of Justice are not involved in two state-level criminal cases against the former president, including an election interference case in Georgia and the so-called hush money case in Manhattan, where Trump was convicted of felony charges of falsifying business records earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month, after Election Day.