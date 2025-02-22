Trump fires Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump fired former US Air Force general Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday evening.

The president put out a statement on his social media platform saying he was replacing the 40-year veteran with Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine.

Brown’s term was set to continue until the fall of 2027.

Trump wrote: “General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.

“During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military ‘geniuses’ said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered.”

The president said his new nominee had been “overlooked” by his predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden.

open image in gallery Brown had been due to remain in post until the fall of 2027 ( AP )

“Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military. Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump has regularly told stories about “Razin” Caine at his rallies over the years, saying he was one of several senior officers “out of central casting,” and claiming Caine advised him on how to beat ISIS.

The president praised the outgoing chief, writing: “I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth renames Fort Liberty as Fort Bragg

In the month since returning to the White House, Trump has launched an assault on DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion. These are policies designed to make sure qualified applicants for jobs are not excluded just for being a woman, Black, disabled or any other minority.

Hegseth had said before his appointment that he wanted to fire any general involved in that “DEI s***.”

More follows ...