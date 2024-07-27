Support truly

During a speech on Friday in Florida, Donald Trump addressed the ongoing mini-scandal over whether he was struck with a bullet to the ear at a recent Pennsylvania rally.

The FBI on Friday confirmed an assassin shot Trump in the ear earlier this month after the agency’s director suggested earlier this week the wound might’ve come from shrapnel.

“We accept their apology,” Trump said, to jeers from the crowd at the Turning Point Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It just never ends with these people,” Trump said elsewhere in the speech. “They raid Mar-a-Lago. They do things, so bad, so bad.

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump lashed out at the Democratic party and Kamala Harris.

On the subject of Joe Biden bowing out of the 2024 presidential race, Trump described the process as a “coup” led by “fascists” within the Democratic party.

“I hate to stick up for Biden, but he didn’t want to do what he did,” Trump said.

The former president reserved his most scathing remarks, however, for vice-president Kamala Harris, who will likely replace Biden on the Democratic ticket for 2024.

Trump called Harris a “bum” and mocked her name, saying, “I couldn’t care less if I mispronounce it.”

Trump also took issue with her policies, arguing Harris would bring “crazy San Francisco liberal values” to America and branded her “the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice-president in American history.”

Given the religious audience he was speaking in front of, Trump also spent considerable time discussing his administration’s relations with Israel.

Trump claimed, “I’ve done more for Israel by far, than any other president,” pointing to the Abraham Accords and the Trump administration’s controversial decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The former president, moving to the present, made a series of inflammatory claims about Harris’s views on Jewish people.

“She doesn’t like Jewish people,” Trump said. “She doesn’t like Israel. That’s the way it is.”

Harris‘s husband is Jewish and she is part of an administration that has supplied Israel with billions of dollars in military aid in its war with Hamas.

Trump, however, claimed Harris was really “pandering to the jihad sympathizers” and “stabbed Israel in the back in its greatest hour of need,” by not attending a recent controversial address from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Congress.

On Thursday, Harris said she “would not be silent” about the “devastating” humanitarian situation in Gaza following what she described as a “frank and constructive” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Harris, who met with Netanyahu in Washington added that she told Netanyahu she would “always” assure that his nation would be able to defend itself.

“From when I was a young girl collecting funds to plant trees for Israel to my time in the United States Senate and now at the White House, I have had an unwavering commitment to the existence of the State of Israel, to its security and to the people of Israel,” she said.