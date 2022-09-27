Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Donald Trump rejoins Forbes 400 list of richest Americans

Ex-president’s net worth surged by more than a half billion over one year

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 27 September 2022 17:20
Comments
Trump sued by New York AG for reportedly lying about his net worth

Donald Trump is once again a member of the Forbes richest Americans club, rejoining the magazine’s list of the top 400 richest US citizens after falling off in 2021.

The magazine made the announcement on Monday, noting that Mr Trump’s wealth had risen from $2.5 bn to $3.2 bn over 2021-2022.

Editors of Forbes did, however, note the massive fraud lawsuit facing the former president, which threatens the value his hoard if it ends in a judgement against him.

“The New York attorney general hit Donald Trump with a $250 million lawsuit last week, accusing the real estate mogul of engaging in financial fraud by lying about the value of his assets. But make no mistake, Trump is extremely rich,” wrote the editors.

Mr Trump has long bragged about his success in business even in recent years as allegations have mounted that he inflated or delated the worth of his assets for the purposes of paying taxes and obtaining loans. He has long denied those accusations, which grew in strength in 2019 thanks to testimony of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Recommended

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in