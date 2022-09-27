Donald Trump rejoins Forbes 400 list of richest Americans

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is once again a member of the Forbes richest Americans club, rejoining the magazine’s list of the top 400 richest US citizens after falling off in 2021.

The magazine made the announcement on Monday, noting that Mr Trump’s wealth had risen from $2.5 bn to $3.2 bn over 2021-2022.

Editors of Forbes did, however, note the massive fraud lawsuit facing the former president, which threatens the value his hoard if it ends in a judgement against him.

“The New York attorney general hit Donald Trump with a $250 million lawsuit last week, accusing the real estate mogul of engaging in financial fraud by lying about the value of his assets. But make no mistake, Trump is extremely rich,” wrote the editors.

Mr Trump has long bragged about his success in business even in recent years as allegations have mounted that he inflated or delated the worth of his assets for the purposes of paying taxes and obtaining loans. He has long denied those accusations, which grew in strength in 2019 thanks to testimony of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, in front of the House Oversight Committee.

More follows...