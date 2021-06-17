Trump calls in to Fox News to attack Fox News host Chris Wallace: ‘We no longer have a fair and free press’

Former President Donald Trump rang into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Wednesday and criticised fellow Fox host Chris Wallace once again.

The jab at Mr Wallace came as Mr Trump and Mr Hannity discussed Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine’s gas and oil industry, agreeing it was odd how he “got millions of dollars” for his work.

Mr Trump brought up a September 2020 debate in which Wallace served as moderator, and during which Mr Trump kept interrupting Mr Biden with questions about his son’s involvement in Ukraine.

Mr Trump claimed Mr Wallace was trying to “protect” the Bidens, despite the debate section surrounding the rise of China.

“Chris Wallace protected him because he couldn’t answer the question. So Chris Wallace protected him, good old Chris Wallace. He’ll never be Mike,” referencing Chris Wallace’s father, one of the original correspondents of CBS’ 60 Minutes. Mike Wallace died in 2012.

In the interview with Mr Hannity, Mr Trump declared “we no longer have a fair and free press”.

Throughout his presidency, Mr Trump frequently attacked reporters and labelled the media “fake news”.

"Now let’s talk about the president. He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try to delegitimize us. And I think his purpose is clear: To raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted," Chris Wallace said while speaking at a Washington DC news media museum in 2019.