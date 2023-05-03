Trump goes after Fox for Dominion settlement ‘insult’ to election deniers

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump fumed at Fox News on Wednesday in his first public comments discussing the Dominion Voting Systems settlement with a reporters.

The ex-president was speaking with British broadcaster and onetime politician Nigel Farage in an interview when the two broached the subject, typically a topic that conservative newscasters shy away from when speaking to the former president.

As he lambasted the network for the “insult” of reaching a settlement with Dominion, the ex-president complained that Rupert Murdoch was “wrong” to believe that he could not successfully defend the conspiratorial nonsense that the Trump campaign was spreading in 2020 (and which Mr Trump continues to push) in court.

“The election was rigged, and Rupert Murdoch should have talked about it,” Mr Trump insisted.

"But Rupert Murdoch doesn't believe he can win a court case on that,” his interviewer responded.

Mr Trump then shot back: "But Rupert Murdoch is wrong."

More follows...