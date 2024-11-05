Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump is furious at Fox News for playing a clip of Oprah Winfrey speaking at a rally for Kamala Harris where she warned the former president might end democratic elections in the US.

Speaking as he cast his own vote on Tuesday, the Republican said Winfrey should be "ashamed" of herself for the comments.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” he told reporters. “Oprah, I was on one of her last show or one of her last shows and they pick the biggest people and all of that and made a big deal and actually, I’m disappointed. I think Oprah has become a major divider in our country and I think frankly she should be ashamed of herself.”

Donald Trump speaks after he voted on Election Day in Palm Beach, Florida ( AP )

Winfrey spoke on Monday during Harris's rally in Philadelphia and encouraged voters to push through apathy they might be experiencing and vote.

"Listen, I know that some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised, and maybe inconsequential,” she said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Every single vote, every one is going to matter. That’s why I’ve come to Philadelphia tonight," she said.

She hammered home the importance of voting by warning that Trump might end democratic elections in the US if he takes office.

Oprah Winfrey speaks during a Harris campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Monday in Pennsylvania ( AP )

"Sit this one out? We don’t get to sit this one out. If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again," she said.

Trump was clearly furious that Winfrey criticized him, but he was equally mad at Fox News for playing the clip rather than burying it beneath pro-Trump talking points.

“You know who else should be ashamed? Fox,” he continued in his rant. “Because I’ve seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement and I think it’s a disgrace what Fox does. Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They aren’t pro-Trump at all. They’ve put Oprah on all morning long.

"She has been to Mar-a-Lago many times. Roger King had his funeral — that’s the head of King world, that’s Oprah’s mentor. She said Mar-a-Lago is the most beautiful place would it be possible to have Roger’s funeral at Mar-a-Lago in the ballroom? We did it.”

The Republican insisted he had formerly had a good relationship with Winfrey, and claimed she asked him to run for office during a call they had in 2000. He even claimed that Winfrey wanted to join him on a political ticket and run as his running mate.