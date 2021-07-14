Trump accused of plagiarism as statement about Fox News host’s book appears to have been written by publisher

Former President Donald Trump has been accused of plagiarism after a statement about a Fox News host’s new book was found to be exactly the same as the publisher’s description.

Twitter users mocked the statement from Mr Trump before revealing that the book endorsement appeared to have been copied and pasted from the publisher.

“Great new book out by Jesse Watters, How I Saved the World,” a Trump statement sent to reporters on Wednesday said.

“Interspersed are his thoughtful suggestions for overcoming left-wing radicalism, maintaining American democracy, moving beyond ageing hippies (like his long-suffering, loving parents), saving the world from social justice warriors and the deep state—all while smirking his way through life in only the nicest way. Get your copy today, congratulations Jesse!”

“I wanna know who wrote this,” Washington correspondent for The New York Times, Maggie Haberman, tweeted.

“Donald Trump never, in his entire life, conceived of the phrase ‘interspersed are his thoughtful suggestions’,” conservative Trump-critic Tom Nichols responded.

Slate Editor Jeremy Stahl noted: “LOL. Trump’s latest statement is an endorsement of Jesse Watters’ book that reads like a personal blurb/review from someone who has read the book, but which is actually lifted verbatim from the book’s details page.”

The statement seemingly written by Mr Watters’ publisher was presented as if it came directly from Mr Trump.

One account holder wrote: “Jesse Watters wrote this. Big words. It’s a publicity stunt by Watters.”

Many Twitter users were critical of Ms Habermann for sharing Mr Trump’s statement.

Mr Trump seemingly parroted the words of the publisher as his statement appears to have been copied word for word from the description of the book on various sites, including Amazon.

“At one of the most chaotic periods in American history, in a time of national distrust and despair, one tanned TV host holds the key to the future,” the hyperbolic ad copy states.

“In How I Saved the World, Jesse Watters takes readers on a tour of his life from basement-dwelling Fox minion to pampered champion of right-thinking Americans. He has divined great truths about the nature of our country while stumbling across beaches asking oblivious college students basic political questions and while stumbling out of Air Force One with the president.”

Earlier this week, the Fox News host said on the air: “If you haven’t heard I wrote a book. Seriously, if you haven’t heard, where have you been? I’ve been on TV more than Fauci. I know I’ve been plugging it hard, but that’s just because I know you’re going to love it, and if you haven’t bought a copy already, I’m very disappointed.”

“For those of you who bought it, thank you. Everyone is saying it lives up to the hype. And by everyone, I mean me,” he added.

“There’s a study that’s already been done, says reading my book will add years to your life. I’m serious. Laughter makes you live longer. It’s been proven,” he said.

The book description goes on to say that “Watters outlines the stark choice ahead of us between all-American hamburgers and leftist Green New Deal breadlines (okay, maybe that one is a no-brainer) and shows the way for order and fairness to be restored”.

“A manifesto and a call-to-arms from a man for all seasons, How I Saved the World is a hilarious, enlightening, entertaining book with a reasonable chance of winning a Nobel Prize in every category, even chemistry,” it concludes.

The Independent has reached out to the office of Mr Trump for comment.