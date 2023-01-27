Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”

Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.

“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”

Mr Trump went on to say that former host Juan Williams was “terrible, but better” than Tarlov.

“I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this ‘REVIEW’ because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!” Mr Trump added.

The former president’s attack on Tarlov came after she criticised him on the show for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and blamed him for being “personally responsible for 30 per cent” of the national debt.

Mr Trump also used Truth Social to take a shot at the right-wing news network for not being supportive enough towards him.

“FoxFakeNews is terrible! Anything bad for ‘Trump’ they go with, even if not true. They refuse to show the major polls that have me leading all Republicans in a landslide, and beating Hopeless Joe Biden by a lot,” he wrote.

“Nobody else has numbers like this, and it’s driving them, together with their friends at Club For No Growth, Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and the RINO Class, CRAZY. It’s 2016 all over again, even though I did better in 2020, by a LOT. FoxFakeNews is not with me, and I’m not with them!’TRUTH.’”