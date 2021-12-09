New York State Attorney General Letitia James is looking to have former president Donald Trump give evidence in the her office’s investigation into whether widespread fraud “permeated” his eponymous real estate company, the Trump Organisation.

According to The Washington Post, Ms James is seeking to have Mr Trump appear for a 7 January deposition conducted by attorneys from her office, which is investigating whether the company committed fraud by using different valuations of the same property for different purposes, such as applying for loans versus paying real estate taxes.

Ms James, who is the Empire State’s top elected law enforcement official, has been conducting a long-running investigation into Mr Trump’s business practices, including whether the Trump Organisation improperly obtained tax breaks on its’ Seven Springs estate in Westchester County.

Her office is also assisting Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office in a criminal probe of whether the company broke tax laws.

In July, Mr Vance obtained indictments against the Trump Organisation and its’ longtime chief financial officer, Alan Weisselberg, for what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme by which executives collected millions in off-the-books income and the company avoid paying taxes on their compensation.

More follows...