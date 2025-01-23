Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legal experts are blaming Donald Trump’s suspected use of artifical intelligence for the often “slipshod” language of his multitude of executive orders.

Another 16 orders signed the first day of Trump’s term were “ripped straight from the pages” of the right-wing Heritage Foundation Project 2025 plan for the Trump administration, economist Robert Reich claimed in a post on X. Trump said throughout his campaign that he knew nothing about Project 2025.

Many of Trump’s orders are difficult to read and understand, marked by errors and stilted language, observers have noted, which could be problem for Trump if challenged in court, as many of them are likely to be.

Houston-based appellate lawyer Raffi Melkonian called attention in a post on Bluesky to a section of one of Trump’s executive orders —“Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness“ — declaring a rebrand of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Its language evokes a grade-school level textbook description similar to the bland language of AI-powered chatbots.

“The Gulf is also home to vibrant American fisheries teeming with snapper, shrimp, grouper, stone crab, and other species, and it is recognized as one of the most productive fisheries in the world, with the second largest volume of commercial fishing landings by region in the Nation, contributing millions of dollars to local American economies,” notes the order.

That section was “absolutely written by AI,” Melkonian argued, who called the passage “written for morons.”

In one of the most notable garbled executive orders, Trump declared that males and females are the only genders that exist. He also insisted in the order that gender is determined at conception. In fact, genitalia at conception are “phenotypically female,” notes the National Library of Medicine. A percentage of embryos will develop male sexual characteristics, but only beginning at about six weeks in the womb.

That had Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, mocking Trump for effectively declaring “everyone a woman.”

Beyond the significant error, the order is almost impossible to read. It states that the genders include a “person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell” and a “person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell” — an awkward and likely AI-concocted manner of language that’s almost opaque.

“This is poor, slipshod work,” Slate journalist and legal expert Mark Joseph Stern said of a number of the orders in a Bluesky post, adding that the decrees have been “obviously assisted by AI.”

“Lots of reporting suggested that, this time around, Trump and his lawyers would avoid the sloppy legal work that plagued his first administration so they’d fare better in the courts,” Stern noted. “I see no evidence of that in this round of executive orders.”