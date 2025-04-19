Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump bragged this week that gas is down to $1.98 a gallon in a “couple of states.”

In fact it isn’t, anywhere.

“No state had an average gas price even close to $1.98 per gallon [as of} Wednesday,” CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins posted on X after fact-checking by the network.

“The two states that were tied with the lowest average gas price on Wednesday, Mississippi and Tennessee, were both at $2.70 per gallon, according to data provided” by Triple A.

While gas prices are down, the national average was about $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA data, wrote CNN’s chief fact-checker Daniel Dale. Drivers were unlikely to find even a single individual gas station selling a gallon for $1.98 or less.

GasBuddy, a firm that tracks prices at tens of thousands of gas stations around the country, found zero stations selling for under $2.

The White House was unable to substantiate Trump’s figures, though spokesperson Harrison Fields chided reporters to get out of their “big city bubble” and check the gas prices in “Middle America” — where they’re also not $1.98.

Yet Fields claimed they’re at “record lows.”

“Gas prices aren’t near record lows in a single state. Current prices are far above record lows,” Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said in an email to Dale.

Trump also claimed to reporters that the high price of eggs plummeted 92 percent, which is also not true.

The day Trump took office, Grade A eggs in the U.S. were $5.81 a dozen. Last month they were up to a record high of $6.23 a dozen, according to the latest Consumer Price Index reported April 10.

The president has also claimed that his tariffs — paid by American companies importing foreign goods and the U.S. consumers buying the products — were bringing in $2 billion a day.

The federal agency that collects the tariffs says the country has collected $500 million on the levies since April 5.