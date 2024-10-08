Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump appeared to falsely claim he had visited Gaza before saying it could be rebuilt “better than Monaco” during a recent interview.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with the right-wing radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt. The conversation aired on Monday, which marked one year since Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage.

In the year since, the Palestinian health authority says Israel’s response has killed more than 40,000 people, displaced more than 1 million people and destroyed vast areas of Gaza.

Hewitt, appearing to reference this destruction, asked Trump if Gaza could “be Monaco” if it is “rebuilt the right way.”

“Could someone make Gaza into something that all the Palestinian people would be proud of, would want to live in, would benefit them?” Hewitt asked.

Monaco, a small enclave bordered by France, is widely considered one of the wealthiest and most expensive places in the world.

“It could be better than Monaco. It has the best location in the Middle East, the best water, the best everything,” Trump responded. “It’s got, it is the best, I’ve said it for years.”

Donald Trump speaks at an October 7 remembrance event in Doral, Florida on Monday. Trump told conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt that Gaza could be rebuilt ‘better than Monaco' ( Getty Images )

Trump went on to say he had “been there,” in reference to Gaza.

“You know when — I’ve been there, and it’s rough,” the former president said. “It’s a rough place, before the, you know, before all of the attacks and before the back and forth what’s happened over the last couple of years.”

There is no record of Trump ever setting foot in Gaza, The New York Times reports. An anonymous campaign staffer told the Times that Trump was instead referring to Israel, which he visited in 2017.

The staffer then falsely claimed Gaza is in Israel, which it is not.

“Gaza is in Israel,” the staffer told the Times. “President Trump has been to Israel.”

Trump’s comments come after his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said earlier this year that Gaza’s “waterfront property” could be “very valuable.”

“Gaza’s waterfront property, it could be very valuable, if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Kushner said in an interview dated February 15.

Trump has repeatedly attempted to paint himself as Israel’s “protector” during his campaign, claiming the October 7 attacks would not have happened if he were in office. Just last week, Trump claimed Israel faces “total annihilation” if he’s not elected next month.

However, Trump has also made a series of comments about Israel and Jewish people that sparked backlash, including that Jews who vote Democrat should “have their head examined.”