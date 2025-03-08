Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland has been vandalized by activists in response to his recent statements on Gaza.

The golf course in South Ayrshire, owned by the president, was targeted overnight on Friday, with activists painting “Gaza Is Not 4 Sale” in almost 10-foot-high letters on the lawn and damaging the greens, including the course’s most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships.

Red spray paint was used to deface the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort.

Palestine Action described it as a “direct response to the U.S. administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza.”

Trump’s recent comments include plans to “clean out the whole thing” and to turn the territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

There was further outrage when the president posted an AI video on Truth Social, advertising his plans for the territory, which included himself and Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the “Trump Gaza” resort.

open image in gallery Handout photo issued by Palestine Action of damage to Trump Turnberry, which has been vandalized by activists in response to the U.S. president's statements on Gaza ( Milo Chandler/PA Wire )

The creator of the AI video, which shows a gold balloon shaped like Mr Trump’s head in a satire inspired by comparing the Las Vegas Strip with the Gaza Strip, has since spoken out, revealing it was a joke and there were concerns it might offend the White House.

Trump’s rhetoric escalated this week when he sent a message to the two million Palestinians who call the territory home on his Truth Social platform, writing: “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do​​​​​​​, you are dead.”

The Trump administration recently signed off on the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

open image in gallery Red spray paint was used to deface the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort on Friday night ( Milo Chandler/PA Wire )

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance.

“We will continue to take action against U.S.-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

On X, the group wrote: “The most expensive golf course in Britain, Trump's Turnberry golf resort, got a visit by Palestine Action.

“No longer can ordinary people sit by whilst the American administration arms Israel and makes plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza. Palestine belongs to Palestinians.”

Another post reads: “Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact local police.

open image in gallery Palestine Action described it as a 'direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza'. Activists damaged the greens, including the course's most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships ( Milo Chandler/PA Wire )

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.

“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.”

Previous acts of vandalism targeting the president include his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame being destroyed with a pick axe and defaced with swastikas, spray paint, and dog excrement.

With reporting from the Press Association