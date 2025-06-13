Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump saw an opportunity to deploy thousands of active-duty troops to American streets in 2020 after the police murder of George Floyd galvanized protests across the country.

However, some officials in his first administration resisted the idea and checked some of Trump’s more violent impulses when it came to resistance against his agenda. Trump ultimately did not invoke the Insurrection Act that year — reportedly at the guidance of officials who are no longer in his circle.

Five years later, the president — surrounded by “law and order” loyalists — federalized the National Guard for the first time in more than 50 years to deploy 4,000 service members across Los Angeles. Another 700 U.S. Marines are standing by, with dozens already guarding federal agents while they make immigration arrests.

The administration appears to be aiming to avoid what Trump sees as a mistake from his first term. The White House and Homeland Security have spent weeks planning how to more broadly deploy the nation’s military into American cities to support the president’s anti-immigration agenda.

A spark from protests in Los Angeles, largely confined to pockets of the sprawling city’s downtown areas and two nearby communities, appeared to give officials the fire they were looking for to put the plan into action and boots on the ground.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has deployed thousands of California National Guard members to Los Angeles ( EPA )

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told members of Congress on June 11 that Trump’s order sending the Guard to California could apply to other states. He called it “getting ahead of the problem.”

“So that if in other places, if there are other riots, in places where law enforcement officers are threatened, we would have the capability to surge National Guard there, if necessary,” Hegseth told House lawmakers.

Trump now appears to be trying to avoid a repeat of the summer of protests that plagued the final months of his first term in office and derailed a campaign he ultimately lost at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and political debate focused on racial justice.

‘Can’t you just shoot them?’

Thousands of people flooded streets across the country throughout the summer of 2020. The police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked daily demonstrations against police brutality and racism, including in the streets of Washington, D.C. It led to violent clashes and vandalism in cities. Pictures of burning buildings and cops in riot gear dominated news coverage.

“Can’t you just shoot them?” Trump said at the time, according to his former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. “Just shoot them in the legs or something?”

“I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid,” Esper wrote in his book A Sacred Oath, describing Trump as “red faced and complaining loudly about the protests underway” in the nation’s capital.

open image in gallery A National Guard soldier stands in a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29, 2020, following protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd ( AFP/Getty )

Trump demanded law enforcement officers “crack skulls” and “beat the f*** out” of protesters, according to the book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost by The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender.

“Don’t we have an island that we own? What about Guantanamo?” Trump reportedly said, referring to the Cuban naval base that became a notorious prison during the War on Terror.

Esper and General Mark Milley, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff serving as the nation’s top military leader, appeared to be among the only senior administration officials who could confront the president and his chief loyalists.

During one Oval Office debate, Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller compared scenes of burning buildings and crowds clashing with police to war zones — which infuriated Milley, according to Bender’s book.

“Shut the f*** up, Stephen,” Milley reportedly fired back.

open image in gallery Members of the California National Guard stand guard outside the Los Angeles City Hall on May 31, 2020, as protests raged following high-profile police killings. ( AP )

But in public, Trump praised Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whose state erupted with unrest and chaotic scenes after Floyd’s murder.

“I know Governor Walz is on the phone, and we spoke, and I fully agree with the way he handled it the last couple of days,” Trump said at the time.

“I was very happy with the last couple of days, Tim,” he said. “You called up big numbers and the big numbers knocked them out so fast it was like bowling pins.”

Trump even dismissed the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act at the time and suggested he could not go over the heads up governors to deploy federal troops into the states.

“We have laws. We have to go by the laws. We can’t move in the National Guard. I can call insurrection, but there’s no reason to ever do that,” Trump said during an election town hall.

“We can’t call in the National Guard unless we’re requested by a governor,” he said. “If a governor or a mayor is a Democrat, like in Portland, we call them constantly.”

‘We’re gonna have troops everywhere’

Trump is no longer moored by advisers willing to argue against his instincts. During his 2024 campaign, Trump appeared to change his tune, suggesting that he would call on the National Guard “if things were getting out of control.”

“I would have no problem using the military, per se,” he told Time in April 2024. “We have to have safety in our country. We have to have law and order in our country. And whichever gets us there, but I think the National Guard will do the job.”

Within weeks after his inauguration, administration officials began to discuss how to leverage the military to support the president’s immigration enforcement plans, a hallmark of his 2024 campaign, according to CNN.

First, Trump sent thousands of active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border with permission to detain anyone caught illegally crossing until law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

Troops have been deployed to the southern border under previous administrations, typically in a supporting role alongside federal officers. But under Trump, federalized troops are allowed to detain and search anyone within a 170-mile stretch of federal land spanning three states.

open image in gallery A member of the U.S. military stands behind wire at the U.S.-Mexico border, where Trump has surged thousands of service members to detain and search migrants ( Reuters )

The administration also is mulling the use of military bases to detain immigrants. A February memo outlined a plan to detain roughly 1,000 immigrants at Fort bliss in Texas. That plan could serve as a model for immigration detention at several other military bases, according to DHS officials.

In January, Trump outlined a plan to detain as many as 30,000 immigrants inside the notorious naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The detention center has held dozens of immigrants at various points since February.

But officials have also discussed how to send troops into the nation’s interior, and whether they could act as a protective body for federal agents performing raids and arrests.

After anti-ICE raid demonstrations kicked off across Los Angeles, Trump mobilized the California National Guard against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

His order said troops would protect federal property and federal personnel.

Then he announced active-duty Marines would support local law enforcement, escalating a response that critics fear is a test for Trump’s radical expansion of military force against civilians.

Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act, though the president and administration officials have repeatedly labeled protesters “insurrectionists” and “seditionists” — sparking fears that the president is laying the groundwork for mass deployment of military assets across the country.

Both actions drew legal challenges from Newsom and watchdog groups.

In a televised address, Newsom said Trump’s actions put his state and the nation at the brink of authoritarian control.

“California may be first, but it clearly won’t end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next,” he said.

open image in gallery U.S. Marines placed in an alert status to respond to protests in Los Angeles rehearse crowd control tactics at a base in California on June 10, 2025 ( U.S. Marine Corps )

Another lawsuit from watchdog group American Oversight called the deployment “an opening salvo in a coordinated national strategy and not simply an isolated incident.”

“Deploying the military to quash protests over the administration’s inhumane and legally dubious immigration policies — especially over the objection of elected state leaders — is a dangerous, though unfortunately predictable, escalation by the Trump administration,” according to American Oversight executive director Chioma Chukwu.

“If left unchecked, this abuse of power under thin legal pretense can be readily replicated across other states in the future,” he added.

In his testimony before House lawmakers on June 12, Hegseth refused to answer whether the Defense Department would respect court rulings — including the Supreme Court — if they struck down Trump’s order.

“We should not have local judges determining foreign policy or national security policy for the country,” he said.

Asked on June 8 whether he planned to send troops to other parts of the country, Trump said “we’re gonna have troops everywhere.”

“We’re not going to let this happen to our country. We’re not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden,” he said.

Two days later, he warned that any protests during a military parade in Washington, D.C. would be met with “very heavy force.”

“If there’s any protester who wants to come out, they will be met with very big force,” he said from the Oval Office. “I haven’t even heard about a protest, but [there are] people that hate our country.”

Noem, appearing next to the president that day, said Minnesota’s Governor Walz “let his city burn” in 2020.

“The president and I have talked about this in the past,” she said. “He was not going to let that happen to another city and to another community, where a bad governor made a bad decision.”