Georgia prosecutors drop election interference case against Trump and others

A state prosecutor has moved to drop a sweeping racketeering case against Donald Trump and his allies for their efforts to overturn presidential election results in Georgia, marking the likely end of a historic series of criminal cases against the president.

The case accused Trump and his co-defendants of leading a “criminal enterprise” to overturn his loss in the state, using a so-called “fake elector” scheme to falsely assert his victory, seize control of voting machines, intimidate election workers, and push the state’s top election official to “find” votes Trump would need to win.

Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants — including allies Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman — were charged under the state’s RICO Act, typically used to break up organized crime, along with a lengthy list of other charges tied to the alleged scheme to subvert the state’s election results.

The case was initially brought by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who failed to keep herself on the case after a lengthy court battle over allegations of conflicts of interest involving a former romantic partner who was brought on as a special prosecutor.

Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, had assigned the case to himself earlier this month after no other prosecutors had stepped forward to lead the prosecution.

He indicated in a filing Wednesday that the alleged criminal conduct amounted to federal, not state, charges and moved to drop the prosecution altogether.

Four of Trump’s original co-defendants — including attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell — already pleaded guilty to some charges in 2023 after reaching plea deals with prosecutors.

Last year, following several days of hearings on allegations that Willis financially benefited from hiring Nathan Wade, with whom she was once romantically involved, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee determined that either Willis or Wade should step aside for the case to continue. Wade then submitted his resignation.

Trump and his co-defendants then appealed in the hopes of disqualifying Willis, and a state appellate court removed the district attorney from the case — delivering what ultimately became a fatal blow to Trump’s criminal prosecution just weeks before he returned to the White House.

This is a developing story