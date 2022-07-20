A group of pro-Trump “fake electors” in Georgia who tried to interfere to secure his 2020 election victory in the state are now the targets of a criminal investigation, say prosecutors.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has told the 16 people who formed an alternate slate of presidential electors and signed an “unofficial electoral certificate” sent to the National Archives that they may be indicted.

The development was revealed by court documents filed by prosecutors in Atlanta on Tuesday.

“Each of the sixteen persons who signed the unofficial Elector Certificate ultimately submitted to the National Archives received a similar target letter alerting, that person both that his testimony was required by the special purpose grand jury and that he was a target of the investigation,” prosecutors said.

The court filing stated that 11 of the 16 electors had already received letters notifying them that they are not just witnesses in the case being investigated but now targets.

The district attorney’s office said they had changed the status of the individuals because of “new evidence” that had been uncovered by investigators.

“As our investigation has matured and new evidence has come to light, in a spirit of integrity we feel it only fitting to inform you that your clients’ status has changed to ‘Target,’” Willis’ office said.

Among the group now under investigation by the grand jury is state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, according to CNN.

Joe Biden narrowly defeated Mr Trump in Georgia, flipping the state on his way to winning the White House, despite the one-term president’s false claims of election fraud.

Despite Mr Biden’s victory, all 16 signed a certificate calling themselves “duly elected and qualified” and falsely claiming that Mr Trump had won the state.

Ms Willis opened a criminal investigation in 2021 “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.”

She sat a grand jury in May and has alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”