Donald Trump complained to his supporters that he “doesn’t look good” behind ballistic glass designed to keep him safe from another assassination attempt.

The former president grumbled about the protective glass as he rallied in Pennsylvania with just days left before America goes to the polls.

Since an assassin tried to kill him in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, the Secret Service has made Trump conduct outdoor campaign rallies behind the protective glass.

Trump spent Sunday’s rally complaining about gaps in the glass, musing that he wouldn’t “mind” if a gunman shot media members in front of him, and grumbling about how it made him appear on broadcasts.

“The problem is, when you watch me tonight, you’ll say, ‘The president doesn’t look that good.’ Well, how the hell do you look good? Look at the size of this sucker,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump’s campaign team was also quick to defend his comments about the media, in which he said “to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much.”

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump is reflected in the bullet-resistant safety glass that surrounds him during a campaign rally at Kinston Regional Jetport on November 03, 2024 in Kinston, North Carolina ( Getty Images )

They claimed he was “actually looking out for the welfare” of the press.

“President Trump was brilliantly talking about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that came within 1/4 of an inch from killing him, something that the media constantly talks and jokes about,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “The President’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the media being harmed, or anything else.”

During the speech, a car horn also went off interrupting Trump.

“Do you hear that? It’s right in the field where you might have a sniper. And I have no glass here,” Trump said motioning towards the gasping the glass. “I have glass here. There’s nothing over there.”

“I’m hearing that horn. That could be any minute now. What the hell do I know? I must be wrong,” he said. “It probably was Biden or the other one that said screw em’ don’t give him the glass.”