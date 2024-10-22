Trump wants God to come down and count votes in the election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump suggested that if God could serve as “vote counter” for one day, he might win California.

The former president argued at a Greenville, North Carolina rally that while he boasts large crowd sizes in the historically blue state, he will probably lose due to voter fraud, so he hoped that God would count the votes instead.

“I was in California. We have some of the biggest crowds you’ve ever seen” in the state, he told the crowd on Monday.

“I’d love to have God to come down and be the vote counter just for one day and see how well we do in California,” Trump added.

The Republican nominee then falsely claimed while waving his arms in the air that “they” — he didn’t specify who — “send millions and millions of ballots out there. They don’t know what’s happening.”

“And no matter what happens, they’ll say: ‘Well, California’s not available,’” he continued, talking about his ability to win the historically blue state before he bragged about his large crowd sizes there.

The former president has been making stops in deep blue states — like New York, Colorado, Illinois, and California — in the final stretch before Election Day.

He went to Coachella Valley, California last week and is planning on making a stop in Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.

When he announced that he was going to hold a rally at the Manhattan arena, Trump said: “We’re going to make a play for New York.”

“As President Trump has said, he will be a president for all Americans, including those in traditionally blue states that Kamala Harris and the Democrats have left behind,” RNC spokesperson Anna Kelly previously told The Independent via email.

“Kamala Harris’ dangerously liberal policies have failed Americans across the country — from the Bronx, to Coachella, and Aurora — which is why President Trump is bringing his America First message and vision for hardworking families right to their front door.”

Throughout the campaign cycle, Trump has also been sowing seeds of doubt about the election’s integrity.

As recently as Sunday, while speaking to reporters out of a McDonald’s drive-thru window in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, Trump was asked if he would accept the results of the election.

He replied: “Yeah, sure, if it’s a fair election.”

Trump has also amplified baseless theories around how migrant voters will impact the elections.

“Our elections are bad, and a lot of these illegal immigrants coming in, they’re trying to get them to vote,” the Republican nominee said at the September 10 debate.

“They can’t even speak English. They don’t even know what country they’re in, practically,” he added. “And these people are trying to get them to vote, and that’s why they’re allowing them into our country.”