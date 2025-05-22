Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s $5 million “gold card” for rich immigrants is set to launch in the coming days.

The website that allows wealthy people to apply for permanent U.S. residency is due to launch within a week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Axios.

Initially the site, trumpcard.gov, would allow people to register their interest in the scheme, the outlet reports.

“All that will come over a matter of the next weeks — not months, weeks,” Lutnick said at an event Wednesday. “Everyone I meet who's not an American is going to want to buy the card if they have the fiscal capacity,” he claimed.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump floated the idea of a ‘gold card’ visa for wealthy immigrants in February. The website where people can register their interest in the scheme is due to launch in the coming days, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lutnick told the outlet that the program is aimed at those “who can help America pay off its debt.”

Trump initially floated the idea in February. He touted his card - which is his favorite color and not the typical “green” card for immigrants - again in April as the markets were in meltdown following his announcement of global trade tariffs.

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” pitched the president. “You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card,” he added.

Lutnick appeared on the All In podcast in March, claiming to have sold 1,000 gold cards, adding that Trump had estimated that they could sell one million cards in total. Lutnick said the concept was to let people buy the right to live in the U.S. and pay taxes on the income earned here.

The Department of Government Efficiency team has been focusing on how to plug current U.S. government systems to verify travelers and immigration applications into a separate website for the gold visa.

open image in gallery Lutnick said that the program is aimed at those ‘who can help America pay off its debt.’ He added: ‘Everyone I meet who's not an American is going to want to buy the card if they have the fiscal capacity.’ ( Getty Images )

The domain trumpcard.gov was registered in late March, according to records published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The site has subdomains connected to CBP, the State Department, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Electronic Immigration System, the central gateway for processing visa paperwork.

The Trump card visa is now also a part of the application for Global Entry, which is a program operated by CBP that allows pre-approved U.S. citizens, green card holders and travelers from some countries to save time at the airport by entering via a fast lane.

Those who apply for Global Entry using a foreign passport are currently given an option to say that they have “submitted an application for a Trump Card Visa,” according to Wired.