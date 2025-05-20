Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump announces ‘Golden Dome for America’ to protect U.S. from ballistic and hypersonic missiles

Trump claims the ‘Golden Dome’ system will be operational by the end of his term

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 20 May 2025 21:17 BST
Comments
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)

More than four decades after the Reagan administration’s widely derided and mocked push to build a space-based ballistic missile defense system, President Donald Trump is reviving the Pentagon’s efforts to protect the continental United States from foreign projectiles with a defense shield he is calling a “Golden Dome for America.”

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump says the U.S. now has the technology to construct a system to combat not just the intercontinental ballistic missiles that were the subject of the Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative, but against space-based and hypersonic missiles as well.

“In the campaign I promised the American people that I would build a cutting edge missile defense shield to protect our homeland from the threat of foreign missile attack, and that's what we're doing today,” said Trump, who added that he was “pleased to announce” that the U.S. has settled on an “architecture” for a “state of the art system” he promised would “deploy next generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space based sensors and interceptors.”

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in