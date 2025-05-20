Trump announces ‘Golden Dome for America’ to protect U.S. from ballistic and hypersonic missiles
Trump claims the ‘Golden Dome’ system will be operational by the end of his term
More than four decades after the Reagan administration’s widely derided and mocked push to build a space-based ballistic missile defense system, President Donald Trump is reviving the Pentagon’s efforts to protect the continental United States from foreign projectiles with a defense shield he is calling a “Golden Dome for America.”
Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump says the U.S. now has the technology to construct a system to combat not just the intercontinental ballistic missiles that were the subject of the Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative, but against space-based and hypersonic missiles as well.
“In the campaign I promised the American people that I would build a cutting edge missile defense shield to protect our homeland from the threat of foreign missile attack, and that's what we're doing today,” said Trump, who added that he was “pleased to announce” that the U.S. has settled on an “architecture” for a “state of the art system” he promised would “deploy next generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space based sensors and interceptors.”
More follows...
