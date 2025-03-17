Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump once again claimed to have won a golf tournament at his own Florida club, though he made the surprising claim that it would “probably be his last.”

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!” the president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon.

“The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!

This is not the first time Trump has declared victory on his Palm Beach county course. In 2023, he also posted that he had won a championship, despite not playing in the first round of the tournament – due to attending a funeral.

open image in gallery Donald Trump once again claimed to have won a golf tournament at his own Florida club ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to the Daily Mail, in that instance, Trump told tournament organizers he played a strong round two days earlier and decided that would count as his first-day score.

The president appeared to have had a busy weekend of golfing, after the White House showed him clad in sports attire – white polo shirt and red MAGA cap – while dealing with foreign issues.

“President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend U.S. shipping assets and deter terrorist threats,” the White House wrote. “For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency.”

open image in gallery ‘I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!’ ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

Social media users were quick to criticize the president for continuing with his favorite pastime, amid severe hurricanes that have battered multiple states and left more than 30 people dead.

“34 people are dead. More missing. Devastation across multiple states. Trump bragging about his golf game. Disgusting @POTUS,” wrote one user, in response to Trump’s post declaring victory.

“He defines narcissism and he's cheated again,” added another.

It was previously reported that Trump may have spent millions of taxpayer money to fund his golfing hobby since returning to office, despite his and Elon Musk’s ongoing war on wasteful spending by government agencies.

Based on a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office, HuffPost has calculated that – as of mid-February – the cost of these excursions has been around $10.7 million.

Since being sworn in for the second time on January 20, the president has spent the majority of his weekends on the green, and played golf at his own properties on nine of his first 30 days in office, according to HuffPost.