Donald Trump’s desire to take revenge on his political enemies is starting to frustrate his close allies, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The newspaper reports that a number of Republican officials, including some of the former president’s allies, are becoming annoyed that Mr Trump is “wasting his time on petty rivalries and grievances”.

Supporters reportedly wish that Mr Trump would instead focus his energy on cultivating new projects, supporting GOP politicians, and protecting policies from his time in office.

The newspaper cites interviews with 13 former White House officials, Republicans, aides, and allies, many of whom ask to remain anonymous to discuss details of personal conversations.

Speaking of the former president’s thinking since his election loss last year, one former senior White House official reportedly said: “All the 2022 stuff is, ‘Well, what’s in it for me?’”

Mr Trump has focused recent attacks on certain Republican members who have sought to dissuade the GOP from allowing him influential standing in the party’s future in recent months.

In particular, Mr Trump has targeted those who voted to impeach him in his second Senate trial such as the Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, who he recently branded a “warmongering fool”.

The Post reports one adviser said that Mr Trump is utilising “revenge endorsements” to lash out at such political enemies in an attempt to displace them from their roles in the party.

According to the newspaper, Mr Trump is desperate to remain at the centre of national attention and to “maintain total dominance and control” over the GOP and its supporters.

However, the former president is also struggling to stay relevant amid his ongoing banishment from social media, with the Facebook Oversight Board upholding his ban from the platform.

Axios reported exclusive data from NewsWhip in May which showed that social media interactions concerning the president had fallen by 91 per cent since January.

The newspaper says in a bid to overcome such obstacles the former president is looking at creating a “Trump media group” through which to share content and offer premium subscriptions.

He has also reportedly privately discussed the possibility of plans to run for president again in 2024 while maintaining his refusal to admit defeat in last year’s election.

The former president has made no formal announcement regarding possible plans for another presidential campaign in 2024. Rumours have continued to circulate as to whether he will decide to run.

Mr Trump’s spokesperson Jason Miller told the outlet that the former president has been supportive of various policy groups and deserves recognition for not declaring positions on 2022 contests too early.

“When I’ve talked to him, the conversations are more about moving forward than they are grievance,” Senator Lindsey Graham, an ardent ally of Mr Trump told The Post on Friday.

“It used to be 70-30 grievances about the election and people he doesn’t like. It’s now a majority of the conversations that are about winning in the future. He is trying to get systems in place to run.”

The Independent has contacted the office of Donald Trump for comment regarding the claims in the article.