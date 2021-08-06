Giuliani appears with Trump at GOP fundraiser despite reports of anger at ex-president not helping pay his legal fees

Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer of Donald Trump embroiled in a series of legal proceedings for his work for the former president, appeared in a political rally with him on Wednesday, putting to rest rumours of growing distance between the two men.

Mr Giuliani posted a photo of Mr Trump speaking at a New York GOP fundraiser in Westchester county, where the former president attacked Andrew Cuomo and spoke in support of GOP gubernatorial candidates Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Giuliani.

Mr Trump also praised the former New York mayor even as Mr Giuliani reiterated his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

“Addressing the NY GOP and it is such a contrast,” Mr Giuliani wrote on Twitter. “He [Mr Trump] can speak without tele-prompters, notes and handlers. And he accomplished so much in just four years,” he said.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, while inviting Mr Giuliani on stage, said, “we love Rudy,” according to a tweet by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman. He also said Andrew Giuliani, a former professional golfer, is “one of the best political golfers.”

“We’re going to have a Republican governor,” Mr Trump added.

The appearance took place after reports of souring of relations between Mr Trump and his personal lawyer, after the former reportedly refused to pay Mr Giuliani’s legal fee, until his cases were successful.

Ms Haberman earlier reported, quoting sources, that Mr Giuliani is nearly broke and his supporters are “aghast” that the former president isn’t helping him out.

“Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it,” she wrote.

Mr Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington, DC, for “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in legal challenges across the country to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election. He is also under the radar of FBI for his foreign dealings.