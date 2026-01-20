Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Sean Hannity has thrown his support behind the idea of the U.S. paying Greenland’s 56,000 residents $100,000 each as part of a deal to take over the territory, calling the idea “a no-brainer.”

Reuters reported earlier this month that Trump administration officials had discussed paying Greenlanders directly as one way to take control of the Arctic island from Denmark, with Secretary of State Marco Rubiodownplaying the possibility of seizing it by force.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt subsequently admitted that President Donald Trump’s top aides were “looking at what a potential purchase would look like” without making a definite commitment.

Discussing the $5.6 billion plan on Monday’s episode of Hannity, the presenter told his guest, Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt, that he was entirely behind the proposal.

“Donald Trump’s forever in a state of negotiation,” Hannity told Schmitt. “Everything’s negotiable. A $100,000 for every person in Greenland – on average making 60 grand a year – Denmark’s not exactly been generous to them.

open image in gallery Sean Hannity discusses the prospect of the U.S. paying out $100,000 per citizen of Greenland to acquire their country from Denmark on his Fox News show on Monday in the company of Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt ( Fox News )

“They don’t have the ability to help them take their natural resources to the next level and enrich every person in Greenland. We do… I don’t know. Seems like a no-brainer to me.”

“This is very top of mind for him,” Schmitt said in reply. “This is something that he’s very serious about, and I am glad he is.”

The senator went on to advise Europeans to “pivot away from this pride they’re exhibiting and understand the United States of America is the only country on the planet that can protect Greenland and the NATO alliance by acquiring Greenland.”

Trump has ramped up his rhetoric about acquiring the territory in recent days, threatening America’s European allies with higher tariffs if they refuse to support his dream and insisting the U.S. needs to assume control of Greenland to safeguard its own national security interests amid renewed threats from China and Russia.

Denmark has responded by increasing its military presence on the island.

open image in gallery A meme posted by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Monday showing himself planting an American flag in Greenland’s soil, observed by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Meanwhile, in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store released Monday, the president complained about Store’s country not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize last year and said that, in light of that disappointment: “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

He has since posted provocative AI images on Truth Social of himself planting the Stars-and-Stripes in Greenland’s soil and showing off a map to his European counterparts in the Oval Office marking the territory, as well as Canada and Venezuela, as American land.

As for Hannity, his enthusiasm for the payment scheme marks a sharp change in attitude, given that, as recently as January 9, he interviewed the president and asked how his focus on foreign policy concerns over the New Year could be squared with his “America First” agenda.

Noting that Trump had “dedicated a lot of time, energy, and resources” to overseas matters, particularly compared to his first term, Hannity asked him: “How is that in America First’s interest, because that’s what you stand for?”

open image in gallery Greenlanders protest against Trump’s colonial rhetoric in front of the U.S. consulate in Nuuk on Saturday ( AP )

The president responded with a rambling answer about the importance of stability in the Middle East, but the question was arguably of greater significance.

In asking it, Hannity was inviting Trump to allay concerns raised by the likes of former GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who argued he had lost sight of the domestic priorities about which his base cared most. The president did not take him up on it.

A keen exponent of “America First,” Hannity previously hailed the end of Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House by saying, “Thankfully, this very sad, pathetic chapter in American history is now coming to an end. ‘America First’ is back in a big way.”

He subsequently applauded Trump last April when he announced his controversial reciprocal tariffs program, seeking to reset the terms of international trade, by declaring emphatically: “This is what it means to be America First.”