Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has blasted Google for kowtowing to Donald Trump by changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico – and wants the United States to be identified as “América Mexicana.”

Sheinbaum attacked Google after Trump unilaterally decreed last week in an executive order hat the Gulf of Mexico will henceforth be known as the “Gulf of America” – and Google quickly agreed to comply on its Google maps.

All it takes for such a name change is for U.S. documents to make the switch, Google explained in a statement Monday on X. Google claimed the move was in line with its “longstanding practice of applying name changes” when they have simply been “updated in official government sources.”

The company also said it will “quickly” change the name of the Alaska mountain Denali in Alaska to honor the state’s native population to Mt. McKinley, as Trump has demanded in a move that has triggered furious criticism, once official documents are updated.

Trump declared both changes in an executive order to “honor America’s greatness.”

Americans will see the “Gulf of America” on their Google maps, Mexico will see the “Gulf of Mexico,” and the rest of the world will see both, according to Google.

Sheinbaum objected to Trump and Google’s name grab in a letter addressed to the company that she showed reporters Thursday. But if Google is so cavalierly changing names on its maps, she wants the United States identified as América Mexicana, she said Wednesday.

Sheinbaum recognizes that she has no authority to do so, just as Trump has no power to switch the name of the Gulf of Mexico, she noted.

The U.S. cannot unilaterally change the name of a body of water which it shares with Cuba and Mexico because the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea dictates that an individual country's sovereign territory only extends up to 12 nautical miles out from the coastline, she noted.

“If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles,” Sheinbuam explained to reporters. “t cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico. This is what we explained in detail to Google.”

But in a tit for tat, Sheinbaum is calling on Google to prominently display the map of América Mexicana as including regions of the United States.

"We ask that when you put América Mexicana in the search engine, the map appears that we presented,” she told Google.

Trump has not commented on Sheinbaum’s demand.

Google has not responded to questions from The Independent whether it will include sections of the U.S. on América Mexicana on Google Maps – once the switch is recorded in official Mexican documents, which is apparently the sole Google requirement for such a change.

The name América Mexicana was first seen on maps in 1607. It covers various areas in what is currently known as the United States.