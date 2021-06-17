Trump finally realised he was no longer president when he saw Biden meet Putin, reporter says

Donald Trump finally realised he was not president when he saw Joe Biden meet Vladimir Putin, a reporter claimed.

Mr Biden’s summit with the Russian leader in Switzerland finally underscored for the former president that he is no longer in power, according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

“This is the event that underscored for people around Trump and the former president himself the fact that he’s not president anymore,” Ms Haberman said on CNN.

“This was the kind of event on the world stage, getting enormous attention, that he really enjoyed, that he saw as one of the trappings of the office, that he thought spoke to a sense of power and strength... it was the real moment of, ‘Oh, someone else is president and not Donald Trump.’”

CNN host John Berman then said that the one-term president and his team had seemed particularly touchy about the summit.

“His organisation sent an email around yesterday telling everybody he’s more popular than ever before, he’s the leader of the Republican Party,” said Mr Berman.

“It really seems to matter to him.”

Mr Trump appeared on Fox News after the summit and claimed that the even had been “a good day for Russia”.

“We didn’t get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing,” Mr Trump told Fox News’ Hannity.

“We gave up something that is unbelievably valuable. I stopped the pipeline, Nord Stream, and that pipeline was stopped. It was given back and nothing was gotten for it.”