President Donald Trump reiterated his warning that Hamas will face an aggressive offensive if the group does not agree to concede control of Gaza amid efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between the group and Israel.

In a text message, sent to CNN reporter Jack Tapper Saturday, the president said the consequences for Hamas would be “complete obliteration!” if the group insists on staying in power.

Trump has already insinuated that Hamas could face a dire outcome when he unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week. Both leaders said if Hamas did not agree to the terms, the U.S. would back Israel to “finish the job.” Trump also said Friday that “all hell” would break out if Hamas did not agree.

Trump’s ultimatum arrives at a crucial moment as delegations head to Egypt for further negotiations Monday.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’s envoys, are expected to join the discussions in Cairo and help facilitate the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump is optimistic that first phase of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel could be finalized this coming week ( Getty Images )

Hamas has not accepted the full terms of the 20-point deal, but has agreed to release the hostages in exchange for prisoners. Israel has sought to recover the remaining hostages, which are believed to be around 20 living people and 25 bodies of the deceased.

Under the proposed plan, hostages would be released within 72 hours of the agreement in exchange for 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 people from Gaza who were jailed during the conflict, which began October 7, 2023. Israel will also hand over the bodies of 15 deceased Gazans for each deceased Israeli.

But it’s unclear if Monday will end with a solidified plan for the hostage-prisoner swap, with so many other terms of the deal uncertain.

Trump has expressed an optimistic view of the negotiations, telling reporters Sunday evening that countries surrounding Israel have had “great meetings” with Hamas and it “looks like it’s working.”

open image in gallery In Tel Aviv over the weekend, supporters of a hostage release took to the streets to advocate for the families of hostages to be reunited with their loved ones taken on October 7, 2023 ( REUTERS )

“The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

In the same post, the president repeated his warning to Hamas.

“TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!” Trump wrote.

Monday’s negotiations are also expected to address Israeli troops pulling out of parts of Gaza – another major point of Trump’s proposed deal that Hamas has been fighting toward for two years. It’s unclear how much Israel is willing to withdraw.

Other parts of the deal, especially those pertaining to Hamas’ power in Gaza, will need to be hammered out in time. Under Trump’s proposed deal, Hamas would have to give up governing authority in Gaza and lay down its weapons.

open image in gallery The UN estimates that 66 to 78 percent of buildings across Gaza have been damages or destroyed since the war began ( AFP via Getty Images )

The two-year-long conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others hostage. In response, Israel has waged a bloody offensive in Gaza, killing more than 65,000 people, thousands of whom are children.

Israel’s war in Gaza, which the United Nations has classified as a genocide, has decimated parts of the Gaza Strip and devastated the lives of millions. People living in Gaza are on the brink of starvation, with few resources coming in.

Israel has defended its offensive, saying they are targeting Hamas, not Palestinians.