Former Republican governor Chris Christie has offered some pearls of wisdom to Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, ahead of her debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Christie helped Trump prep for debates in both 2016 and 2020 before their relationship broke down into open hostility.

This weekend, the ex-New Jersey leader advised Harris to draw on “touchstones” of preparedness and use Trump’s lack of preparation to her advantage. He also said that she would need to “charm” the American people.

“She needs to show that she’s not gonna be the 24-hour leaf blower noise that he is,” Christie told ABC News on Sunday.

Chris Christie pictured on December 19, 2023 in Bedford, New Hampshire. The Trump foe has offered Kamala Harris key advice in debate prep ( Getty Images )

“There is a way that you can be kind, that you can be smart, and tough at the same time – that’s the charm. Disarm is...do not engage him in that stuff.”

He noted: “She needs to look into that camera and charm the American people.”

Christie was also asked on the show how Trump gets ready for a debate.

“He doesn’t,” Christie replied, noting that Trump’s refusal to get involved with debate prep was “a constant struggle” for his advisors.

Christie said: “He’s just going to wing it. You’ve seen this show before. She’s the one that’s going to get the most attention.”

Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck in the polls ahead of their first presidential debate on ABC News on Tuesday, with a New York Times/Siena College survey placing the former president ahead of the Vice President by a single point on 48 percent to 47 percent.

The 90-minute presidential debate between Harris and Trump will be held on Tuesday in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News without the presence of a live audience.