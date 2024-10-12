Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

With just over three weeks until election day, a new pair of polls from the key battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania tell very different stories for both the Harris and Trump campaigns.

The New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena College polls show Donald Trump holding a six-point lead in Arizona. At the same time, Kamala Harris has a four-point lead in Pennsylvania when using unrounded figures.

Trump has 51 percent of support among likely voters in Arizona to Harris’s 46 percent, while 2,000 miles away in Pennsylvania, the vice president appears to be consolidating a lead of 50 percent to Trump’s 47 percent, having led in that state for the third consecutive poll.

However, the Times notes that neither candidate can rest on their laurels over the coming weeks, warning that victory is far from secured for either Harris or Trump, with other surveys from high-quality pollsters showing tighter races in both states.

According to the Times polling averages, Trump is ahead by just two percentage points in Arizona, and Harris is ahead by just one point in Pennsylvania.

Both states also feature hotly contested Senate contests with the Democratic candidate in each holding a clear advantage, according to the new polling.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally in Chandler, Arizona, on October 10 2024. New poll shows Harris has a four-point lead in Pennsylvania ( AFP via Getty Images )

In Pennsylvania, Senator Bob Casey holds a slim lead against David McCormick, a Republican businessman, 48 percent to 44 percent, however, McCormick’s four-point deficit is down from nine points last month, and eight percent of voters said they are still undecided.

In Arizona’s Senate contest, Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego is maintaining his lead over Kari Lake, the fiercely loyal Trump ally and a former television anchor, 48 percent to 41 percent. However, in that race as much as 10 percent of voters say they are still undecided.

Both Harris and running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spent much of the week campaigning in Arizona and this weekend First Lady Jill Biden is holding events in the state.

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance was also in Arizona earlier in the week before heading to Pennsylvania where Trump was also campaigning.