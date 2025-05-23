Judge blasts Trump push to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students as a ‘blatant violation’ of the Constitution
A federal judge has blasted the Trump administration’s attempts to stop Harvard from enrolling international students as a “blatant violation of the Constitution.”
In its lawsuit filed earlier Friday in federal court in Boston, the Ivy League university said the government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”
“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in its suit. “Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard.”
The temporary restraining order was granted by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs.
This is a breaking story. The Associated Press contributed reporting.
