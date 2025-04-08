Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump reveals he is getting his annual physical this week: ‘Never felt better’

The president’s health - both mental and physical - have long been under scrutiny

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 08 April 2025 11:09 BST
Comments
Trump slams media after coverage questioning if he's cognitively impaired

Donald Trump has declared that he has ”never felt better” ahead of his annual physical this week.

The 78-year-old president took to Truth Social Monday to make the announcement, with the medical appointment coming just weeks ahead of his 100th day in office.

“I am pleased to report that my long-scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week,” he wrote. “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”

Donald Trump has insisted he is in good health in the early days of his second term
Donald Trump has insisted he is in good health in the early days of his second term (EPA)

Trump has previously been cagey about his medical records. When asked about his health in 2015, he provided a four-paragraph letter from his doctor, who claimed he would be the “healthiest person ever elected to the presidency.”

In 2018, White House physician Ronny Jackson provided some details on Trump’s cardiac health. Despite having a normal blood pressure and an all-clear on his heart, Jackson noted that Trumps’ cholesterol was too high and that he was only 0.1 points below the threshold for medical obesity.

Trump is notorious for enjoying some rather unhealthy eating habits. During his first tenure in 2016, POTUS aides shared that the his go-to McDonald’s order consisted of “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

The physical and mental well being of the presidential candidates became a major issue in the 2024 race.

Trump faced intense scrutiny over his mental competence after he stumbled over his speech and made several incoherent ramblings at campaign trail appearances. Similar questions were raised about 82 year-old Joe Biden, who ultimately dropped out of his re-election bid after facing serious criticism over his debate performance. Among the aging former president’s blunders was accidentally referring to the President of Ukraine as “President Putin” last July.

Ever the McDonalds’ fan, Trump was pictured during his electoral race serving diners at a drive-thru
Ever the McDonalds’ fan, Trump was pictured during his electoral race serving diners at a drive-thru (REUTERS)

During the subsequent campaign against Kamala Harris Trump attempted to veer attention away from his health – particularly his cognitive state – by launching attacks on his Democratic opponent.

In September, Trump claimed Harris was “mentally impaired” during a Pennsylvania rally.

At the time the then-presidential candidate insisted, “I’ve done cognitive tests. I’ve done them twice and I aced both of them and the doctor in one case said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody ace them.’ They’ve never seen anybody ace them.”

Biden is currently the oldest U.S. president to have served but Trump will be 82 if he completes a full second term.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in