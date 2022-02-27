Trump says his White House doctor knew ‘every inch of my body – he thinks it’s a beautiful sight’
Ex-president suggests he is in better shape than Barack Obama or George W Bush
Donald Trump quipped that he had a better physique than former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush during his speech at CPAC on Saturday night.
In a remark to former presidential doctor Ronny Jackson, now a US congressman from Texas, Mr Trump said: “He knows every inch of me – and he thinks it’s a very beautiful sight.”
The former president pointed out how Rep Jackson was also the White House physician during his two predecessor’s terms.
“I’d like to ask him who’s in the best shape,” Mr Trump joked.
Rep Jackson, a former Navy rear admiral, lavished praise on Mr Trump during his time as director of the White House medical unit, claiming he “might live to be 200 years old”.
During a health check up in early 2020 Mr Trump weighed in at 110kgs (244 pounds), which given his height of 1.9m (6ft3), putting him just over the obesity threshold in the Body Mass Index.
