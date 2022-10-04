Jump to content

Trump backs Herschel Walker in abortion scandal: ‘He has true greatness in his future’

Says he has ‘no doubt’ Walker is telling the truth

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 04 October 2022 20:00
Comments
Herschel Walker responds to claim he paid for abortion

Former President Donald Trump isn’t backing down from his support of Herschel Walker.

The Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces a stunning report from The Daily Beast claiming that Mr Walker paid for an abortion for a woman he was in a relationship with in 2009. The woman provided the receipt for the procedure and image of a personal check from Mr Walker to the Beast, as well as a “get well soon” card signed by the candidate for the article.

Mr Walker is staunchly anti-abortion and favours banning the practice without exception.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump stood behind his ally now facing a withering barrage of criticism on social media as well as statements from his own son, Christian Walker, who has accused him of being an absentee father. The younger Mr Walker added in a video statement that he believes the Beast’s reporting given that the writing on the card matche’s his father’s penmanship.

More follows...

