Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The federal department of Health and Human Services is investigating four top U.S. medical schools after receiving allegations of antisemitic incidents during their 2024 commencement ceremonies, it announced this week.

“Every student deserves access to educational opportunities free from discrimination and harassment,” Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights at the department, said in a statement.

The investigation will reportedly target Harvard, Columbia, Brown, and Johns Hopkins, The Wall Street Journal reports, each institution among America’s most prestigious medical schools.

The investigations appear to be based at least in part on allegations of antisemitism from a study published in an Israel-based medical journal.

The paper scrutinized video of commencement ceremonies at a variety of U.S. universities, including those beyond the four reportedly targeted in the investigations, and honed in on students who were wearing keffiyeh scarves, traditional Arab garments often worn as a sign of Palestinian pride or protest, as well as scrutinizing various protest slogans featured on signs and graduation stoles.

The agency notified Harvard it began its compliance review after reading a January story in the New York Post citing the study, according to a letter obtained by Harvard’s Crimson student newspaper.

The Independent has contacted the medical schools of Harvard, Columbia, Brown, and Johns Hopkins for comment.

Study noting presence of protest slogans and keffiyeh scarves at college commencements appears to have kicked off investigations ( Getty Images )

Harvard told Becker’s Hospital Review it "condemns antisemitism and remains committed to combating all forms of discrimination and harassment.”

“Columbia strongly condemns antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we are resolute that calls for violence or harm have no place at our University,” the university told the Post in the January article.

The investigations are the latest signal of the Trump administration’s priority of cracking down on alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

The president has signed executive orders calling for civil rights investigations of antisemitism on campus and canceling student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters, whom the White House has deemed “Hamas sympathizers.”

This week, it also formed an interagency task force involving the Departments of Justice, Education, Health and Human Services and others, dedicated to fighting antisemitism.

In doing so, the new administration is wading into the complicated legal and philosophical debate about what constitutes antisemitism.

The study reportedly at the center of the Harvard investigation, for instance, identifies as examples of antisemitism common protest language like “divest now,” or students echoing international observers who deem the Gaza conflict a “genocide,” along with more charged messages like students wearing stoles that allegedly read “Jerusalem is Ours.”

Like the White House, the study relies in part on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which considers many forms of criticism of Israel to be antisemitic.

Trump: US will 'take over' and 'own' Gaza

Speech advocates including the ACLU have warned in recent months that the definition is over-broad and partisan, risking chilling legitimate criticism of a war that’s killed over 60,000 people.

In the U.S. at least, many of those leading anti-Israel protests on campus are Jewish themselves.

U.S. free speech law grants considerable protection to protest, including through views and symbols deemed offensive.

In the late 1970s, the ACLU famously defended a group of Nazis challenging blocks on a planned demonstration in Skokie, Illinois, a town with a large population of Jewish people and Holocaust survivors.

Those speech protections are more ambiguous on a private college campus receiving government funds, though.

The Trump administration’s focus on campus antisemitism and anti-Israel protest comes as the Republican said this week he wants to take control of the Gaza Strip and oversee its rebuilding, displacing millions of Gazans in a proposal criticized as a form of ethnic cleansing.