Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff has been removed by the Trump administration from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, he announced in a statement Tuesday.

The museum welcomed Emhoff, who is Jewish, and 11 other President Joe Biden appointees just months ago in January. They were all supposed to serve five-year terms.

“Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized,” Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote in a statement announcing his removal.

“To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve,” he added.

“No divisive political decision will ever shake my commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education or to combating hate and antisemitism. I will continue to speak out, to educate and to fight hate in all forms — because silence is never an option.”

In a written statement, Andy Hollinger, the museum’s spokesperson, told The Independent: “At this time of high antisemitism and Holocaust distortion and denial, the museum is gratified that our visitation is robust and demand for Holocaust education is increasing.

He added: “We look forward to continuing to advance our vitally important mission as we work with the Trump Administration.”

The 68-member council includes 55 members appointed by the president as well as five members each from the Senate and House of Representatives, and three ex officio members from the Department of State, Interior and Education. The appointments are typically five-year terms.

The museum, which opened in 1993, is the country’s first memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

In a statement posted to X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is also Jewish, wrote: “At this time of rising antisemitism, it is despicable that Trump would use a hallowed institution like the Holocaust Museum to take cheap shots at his perceived political enemies.”

Andrew Weinstein, a former appointee of President Barack Obama and Biden, said he was on the council’s board and served throughout Trump’s first term.

“Moving Biden appointees is petty and vindictive and distracts from - and potentially damages - this important work,” he wrote on social media.

Other members who have been removed included Biden’s former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Biden’s first chief of staff Ron Klain, Susan Rice — national security adviser to Obama and a domestic policy adviser to the Biden administration — and Anthony Bernal, a senior adviser to Jill Biden.

All of the individuals had been appointed to the board in January. Their removals came a week after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Independent has emailed the White House for comment.

In a statement to The New York Times, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “President Trump looks forward to appointing new individuals who will not only continue to honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust but who are also steadfast supporters of the State of Israel.”

According to the outlet, the appointees were informed of their removal in an email.