Trump administration wants to fine those illegally in the US $1,000 per day until they leave

The Trump administration aims to accelerate its ability to fine individuals in the U.S. illegally, according to a rule published Friday in the Federal Register.

Currently, the government notify individuals in the U.S. who are undocumented 30 days before issuing fines.

The rule proposed by Attorney Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice and Secretary Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security allows the government to begin fining individuals in the U.S. illegally immediately, up to $1,000 per day.

“DHS believes that the nature of the failure-to-depart and unlawful entry penalties supports the need for more streamlined procedures,” the proposed rule says.

The new process will apply to individuals who enter the U.S. illegally, fail to comply with final orders of removal, or do not comply with a judge's voluntary departure order while in the U.S.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with Air Marshals and Security Officials at the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala on June 26, 2025 ( Getty Images )

Fines will range from $100 to $500 for each illegal entry into the U.S., up to nearly $10,000 for failing to voluntarily deport after a judge orders it, and up to $1,000 per day for those who do not comply with a removal order.

President Donald Trump introduced fines for migrants illegally in the U.S. during his first term. The program was halted during the Biden administration and then resumed when Trump returned to the White House in January.

“The law doesn't enforce itself; there must be consequences for breaking it,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Thursday.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are standing up for law and order and making our government more effective and efficient at enforcing the American people's immigration laws. Financial penalties like these are just one more reason why illegal aliens should use CBP Home to self-deport now before it's too late.”

Those who use the Customs and Border Protection's CBP Home app to self-deport will have any fines imposed on them waived, according to the DHS. As of June 13, the DHS has issued 10,000 fine notices, according to ABC News.

open image in gallery Honduran migrant Kevin Antonio Posadas who voluntarily returned from the United States using the CBP Home app ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, the Senate parliamentarian has advised against a proposed $1,000 fee on immigrants seeking asylum.

The chamber’s nonpartisan arbiter of Senate rules also stated that other proposed fees on immigrants in Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” would not comply with procedures and would be subject to a higher 60-vote threshold for inclusion.

Republicans are relying on the fees and cuts to food stamps and health care to help cover the costs of extending Trump’s tax cuts bill, which also includes increased funding for his mass deportation agenda.

The spending bill overhauls the system of immigration costs, with dramatic increases and new fees imposed for once-free services.

Applying for asylum, which has long been free, will now cost $1,000, with asylum seekers paying an additional $550 for employment applications.

Among other fee increases, appealing an immigration judge's decision jumps from $110 to $900, and applying for temporary protected status, which allows people from certain countries facing civil unrest or natural disasters to stay temporarily in the U.S., goes from $50 to $500.

For wealthier immigrants, the new fees will be an inconvenience. However, for the vast majority of people, even a few hundred dollars could be enough to alter their plans.

With additional reporting from the Associated Press