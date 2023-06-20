Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republicans were unimpressed and fumed at the Department of Justice on Tuesday after the agency announced that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter would be charged with firearm and tax offences.

The reactions spilled in on social media through comments to reporters throughout the mid-morning just minutes after the indictment was announced, with none other than former President Donald Trump leading the charge.

The twice-indicted ex-president, himself facing more than 60 criminal charges across two prosecutions, raged that the Department of Justice was supposedly giving Mr Biden a “traffic ticket” — though the DoJ’s statement indicated that Mr Biden would be forced to report to a probation officer for up to two years.

"Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere 'traffic ticket.' Our system is BROKEN!" wrote Mr Trump on his Truth Social platform.

He would go on to add: “People are going wild over the Hunter Biden Scam with the DOJ!”

James Comer, the GOP chair of the House Oversight Committee, reacted similarly. Mr Comer’s committee is heading up the Republican House majority’s efforts to investigate the Biden family on longstanding allegations that have circulated on the right about the president and his family’s supposed influence peddling in China and Ukraine.

“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” wrote the congressman.

More follows...