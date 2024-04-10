Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s lawyers have filed another appeal in their failed last-ditch efforts to stall an imminent criminal trial in New York, where the former president faces 34 charges connected to a hush money scheme to bury compromising stories of his alleged affairs.

State appeals court judges have already shot down two of his attempts this week. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on 15 April.

His latest appeal, reportedly viewed by CNN before the two-page filing was sealed on the public docket on Wednesday, challenges New York Justice Juan Merchan’s refusal to hear Mr Trump’s argument that “presidential immunity” shields him from prosecution.

Mr Trump’s attorneys also are challenging the judge’s “refusal” to recuse himself from the trial.

Attorneys have asked for an appeals court to hold a hearing on 6 May.

The filing on Wednesday follows rejections from state appeals court judges who shot down two attempts to delay the trial while he argues to move the case out of Manhattan and as he challenges a gag order that bars him from publicly attacking court staff and their families.

This is a developing story