Trump demands Supreme Court block his hush-money sentencing set for Friday
Wednesday’s request is the third time Trump’s lawyers have asked a court to block sentencing
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President-elect Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court, on Wednesday, to pause proceedings in his New York criminal trial, including sentencing which is set to take place on Friday.
After two failed attempts to block sentencing from occurring, Trump’s lawyers have turned to the highest court in the United States for help.
In an emergency application, Trump’s lawyers said the court should intervene “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government.”
Sentencing in the case where the president-elect was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, was going to occur just 10 days before inauguration.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments