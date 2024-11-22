Trump’s hush money sentencing indefinitely postponed as judge considers tossing conviction
Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts after a years-long legal saga involving his 2016 campaign
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial has postponed his sentencing indefinitely as he considered arguments from his legal team to toss the case altogether.
New York Justice Juan Merchan will hear legal briefs from Trump’s attorneys who claim that a conviction and sentencing of the president-elect will disrupt the “orderly transition of executive power” and be “uniquely destabilizing” to the country.
Trump’s sentencing date was postponed to November 26. That date is now off the calendar.
Instead, Judge Merchan has asked Trump’s attorneys to file their arguments by December 2, according to a filing in Manhattan criminal court on Friday.
Manhattan prosecutors will have until December 9 to reply.
The judge also is not accepting any other reply briefs on the matter, meaning he could render a decision relatively quickly, despite the months of delays demanded by Trump’s attorneys following the former president’s conviction on 34 felony counts on May 30.
