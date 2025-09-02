Trump gives green light for $2m ICE deal with notorious Israeli spyware company

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration appears to have unfrozen a stalled $2 million Biden-era contract with Paragon Solutions (US) Inc., a spyware company founded in Israel whose products have been accused of facilitating the surveillance of journalists and activists.

On Saturday, a public procurement database showed that a stop work order on the September 2024 deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been lifted, technology journalist Jack Poulson reported on his All-Source Intelligence Substack.

The deal does not specify what ICE will be getting as part of the deal, beyond describing an agreement for a “fully configured proprietary solution including license, hardware, warranty, maintenance, and training.”

An individual who answered a phone number listed for Paragon on the contract declined to comment.

The Independent has contacted ICE for comment.

open image in gallery In late August, the Trump administration restarted a frozen $2 million Biden-era contract between spyware maker Paragon Solutions and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency ( Getty Images )

The initial deal was paused in October to review whether it complied with a March 2023 Biden administration executive order limiting the use of commercial spyware that could pose counterintelligence risks to the U.S. or that might be improperly used by a foreign government, WIRED reported.

Critics warned of potential risks from the U.S. engaging with Paragon, whose Graphite program can quietly invade the mobile phone of its target and extract its contents, primarily through accessing cloud backup data.

“Invasive, secret hacking power is corrupting,” John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, which has probed the foreign use of Paragon products, told The Guardian. “That’s why there’s a growing pile of spyware scandals in democracies, including with Paragon’s Graphite.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has previously used Graphite against drug traffickers outside the U.S., The New York Times reported in 2022.

open image in gallery The Biden administration sought to limit U.S. use of commercial spyware if it risking counterintelligence against U.S. or abuse by foreign entities ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Paragon was founded by Ehud Schneorson, a former commander of Israel’s cyber-spying Unit 8200. In late 2024, AE Industrial Partners, a Florida-based investment group, acquired the company for $500 million, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Paragon bills itself as an ethical cyber firm that only sells to the U.S. and other allied countries.

WhatsApp said in early 2025 it had disrupted a hacking campaign targeting about 90 people linked to Paragon, and an Italian journalist and several pro-immigration activists said they were among the victims. Analysis by the Citizen Lab think tank suggests two other journalists were targeted.

Paragon said in June it terminated contracts in Italy after claiming the Italian government refused its help in investigating whether its products were improperly used in the attack.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has ramped up surveillance efforts alongside its mass deportation arrests ( Getty Images )

“The company offered both the Italian government and parliament a way to determine whether its system had been used against the journalist in violation of Italian law and the contractual terms,” Paragon said in a statement at the time. “As the Italian authorities chose not to proceed with this solution, Paragon terminated its contracts in Italy.”

The Trump administration has pursued other aggressive intelligence methods as part of its immigration-related operations, including social media surveillance for “anti-American” activity and combing through massive amounts of usually walled-off government housing data to find migrants.