Naturalized citizens gripped by fear as Trump’s immigration policy shifts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After escaping civil war in Sierra Leone and enduring nearly a decade in a refugee camp, Dauda Sesay arrived in the United States with little knowledge of the path to citizenship.

However, the prospect of protection and a profound bond with his new home, built on mutual rights and responsibilities, ultimately compelled him to apply. He understood that by making a commitment to the country, through acts like voting, the country would in turn make a commitment to him.

"When I raised my hand and took the oath of allegiance, I did believe that moment the promise that I belonged," said Sesay, 44, who settled in Louisiana over 15 years ago and now advocates for refugee integration into American society. For him, naturalization represented a steadfast, reciprocal commitment.

But this deeply held conviction has been profoundly shaken in recent months. As President Donald Trump redefines immigration policy and America's relationship with its immigrant communities, Sesay and countless other naturalised citizens face growing apprehension.

The aggressive push for drastically increased deportations and efforts to alter who can claim America as home, through measures such as challenging birthright citizenship, are creating a widespread ripple effect of fear.

What was once considered the unshakeable bedrock protection of naturalization now feels perilously like quicksand.

open image in gallery Protesters rally against immigration raids in San Francisco in October ( AP )

Questions over travel

Some are worried that if they leave the country, they will have difficulties when trying to return, fearful because of accounts of naturalized citizens being questioned or detained by U.S. border agents. They wonder: Do they need to lock down their phones to protect their privacy?

Others are hesitant about moving around within the country, after stories like that of a U.S. citizen accused of being here illegally and detained even after his mother produced his birth certificate.

Sesay said he does not travel domestically anymore without his passport, despite having a REAL ID with its federally mandated, stringent identity requirements.

Immigration enforcement roundups, often conducted by masked, unidentifiable federal agents in places including Chicago and New York City, have at times included American citizens in their dragnets. One U.S. citizen who says he was detained by immigration agents twice has filed a federal lawsuit.

Adding to the worries, the Justice Department issued a memo this summer saying it would ramp up efforts to denaturalize immigrants who have committed crimes or are deemed to present a national security risk.

At one point during the summer, Trump threatened the citizenship of Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old democratic socialist mayor-elect of New York City, who naturalized as a young adult.

The atmosphere makes some worried to speak about it publicly, for fear of drawing negative attention to themselves. Requests for comment through several community organizations and other connections found no takers willing to go on the record other than Sesay.

In New Mexico, state Sen. Cindy Nava says she is familiar with the fear, having grown up undocumented before getting DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that protected people brought to the U.S. as children from being deported — and gaining citizenship through her marriage. But she hadn't expected to see so much fear among naturalized citizens.

“I had never seen those folks be afraid ... now the folks that I know that were not afraid before, now they are uncertain of what their status holds in terms of a safety net for them," Nava said.

What citizenship has meant, and who was included, has expanded and contracted over the course of American history, said Stephen Kantrowitz, professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He said while the word “citizen” is in the original Constitution, it is not defined.

“When the Constitution is written, nobody knows what citizenship means,” he said. “It’s a term of art, it comes out of the French revolutionary tradition. It sort of suggests an equality of the members of a political community, and it has some implications for the right to be a member of that political community. But it is ... so undefined.”

open image in gallery A woman clutches a U.S. flag as she and applicants from other countries prepare to take the oath of citizenship in commemoration of Independence Day during a Naturalization Ceremony in San Antonio ( AP )

The obstacles to immigration

The first naturalization law passed in 1790 by the new country’s Congress said citizenship was for any “free white person” of good character.

Those of African descent or nativity were added as a specific category to federal immigration law after the ravages of the Civil War in the 19th century, which was also when the 14th Amendment was added to the Constitution to establish birthright citizenship.

In the last years of the 19th century and into the 20th century, laws were put on the books limiting immigration and, by extension, naturalization.

The Immigration Act of 1924 effectively barred people from Asia because they were ineligible for naturalization, being neither white nor Black. That didn't change until 1952, when an immigration law removed racial restrictions on who could be naturalized.

The 1965 Immigration and Naturalization Act replaced the previous immigration system with one that portioned out visas equally among nations.

open image in gallery Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents escort a detained immigrant into an elevator ( AP )

American history also includes times when those who had citizenship had it taken away, like after the 1923 Supreme Court ruling in U.S. vs. Bhagat Singh Thind. That ruling said that Indians couldn't be naturalized because they did not qualify as white and led to several dozen denaturalizations.

At other times, it was ignored, as in World War II, when Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps.

“Political power will sometimes simply decide that a group of people, or a person or a family isn’t entitled to citizenship,” Kantrowitz said.

In this moment, Sesay says, it feels like betrayal.

“The United States of America — that’s what I took that oath of allegiance, that’s what I make commitment to,” Sesay said.

“Now, inside my home country, and I’m seeing a shift ... Honestly, that is not the America I believe in when I put my hand over my heart.”