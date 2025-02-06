Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, is set to launch his latest impeachment bid against President Donald Trump this week over his plan to “take over” Gaza.

If successful, it would mark Trump’s third impeachment, but support seems shaky as one Democratic leader says the caucus’s focus lies elsewhere.

Here’s what to know about Green’s move to impeach Trump — and the president’s previous impeachments:

open image in gallery Representative Al Green said he will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump just weeks into his second term. ( Getty Images )

Why does Green want to impeach Trump?

Green said he wants to impeach Trump after the president suggested that the U.S. “will take over the Gaza Strip” during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Green called this a “dastardly deed” that constitutes ethnic cleansing.

“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world,” the lawmaker said from the House floor. “And the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.

“Dr King was right: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America,” he continued. “I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed, and dastardly deeds done.”

World leaders are similarly speaking out against Trump’s call.

open image in gallery Green has described Trump’s plans to “take over the Gaza Strip” - which he revealed during a press conference Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - as “ethnic cleansing.” ( EPA )

Saudi Arabia said it “unequivocally rejected” the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, while U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Palestinians “must be allowed home.” French and German officials also said that any such movement of Palestinians would violate international law.

The Independent has contacted Green’s office for comment.

Does Green have support for his impeachment?

There doesn’t appear to be widespread support among Democrats for Green’s latest longshot impeachment bid.

Representative Pete Aguilar, the third-ranking House Democrat, told Politico the caucus isn’t focusing on Green’s effort.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin indicated he wasn’t opposed, but when asked by reporters he noted the effort would need Republican support, given their majority in Congress.

“Find me two Republicans and I’ll go to work tomorrow,” Raskin said.

A senior House Democrat, when asked by Axios whether Green’s article might gain traction, simply replied: “No.”

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields hit back at the impeachment plans, and accused Democrats of continuing to “waste their time on publicity stunts that go against the wishes of the American people.”

“President Trump was elected in a historic landslide to deliver his America First agenda and keep the promises he made on the campaign trail—Democrats can either get on board or keep losing elections,” Fields said in a statement to The Independent.

open image in gallery Green has launched several longshot attempts to impeach Trump in the past. Like previous articles he’s tabled, there doesn’t appear to be much Democrat support. ( Getty Images )

What did Trump’s last impeachments look like?

In 2017, before Trump was successfully impeached twice, Green forced a vote on whether to open debate on a motion to impeach the then-president. The effort failed after only 58 other Democrats supported it.

Then, in 2019, Democrats successfully impeached Trump for the first time on two articles: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. The Senate later voted to acquit him on both articles.

Trump then became the first president to be impeached twice in 2021. Democrats and 10 Republicans voted in support of the article, which charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

The Senate once again acquitted him in February 2021.