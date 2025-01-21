Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new poll has revealed how Americans feel about President Donald Trump after his first two days in office — and the results are both good and bad news for the Republican.

Some 47 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s administration, a higher rating than he earned during much of his first term, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the first 24 hours of his presidency.

But Trump’s specific policy actions in the last day have seen lower approval ratings.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said Trump should not pardon all people convicted of crimes related to their involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, according to Reuters. But the president has done nearly exactly that, signing pardons Monday for some 1,500 people involved in the riots.

A new poll shows Donald Trump’s approval rating is sitting just below 47 percent after his first two days in office ( EPA )

Meanwhile, only 29 percent of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the perceived politicization of the Justice Department.

While the president has baselessly accused Joe Biden and his administration of carrying out politically motivated prosecutions, Trump himself has also previously declared he will seek “retribution” against his perceived enemies by using his powers as president.

These threats have been taken seriously across Washington, including by Biden himself. The former president used his final hours in office to issue pre-emptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley and lawmakers who served on the House committee that investigated the Capitol riots in anticipation of their their political persecution by Trump.

Far more respondents told pollsters they’re happy with Trump’s hardline immigration reform.

Some 46 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s efforts to handle immigration, while another 58 percent said they agreed the U.S. should "dramatically reduce the number of migrants allowed to claim asylum at the border.”

Trump also issued several executive orders related to immigration Monday evening, including one that ended birthright citizenship, despite its inclusion in the Constitution.

Another order declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to “erect physical barriers” and deploy military assets under the command of the Secretary of Defense.

It is unclear how many troops will be assigned to the southern border.