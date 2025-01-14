Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg to attend Trump’s inauguration together
Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos will sit together with President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and elected officials at his Monday inauguration, an official involved in the planning told NBC News.
All three have been trying to get into Trump’s good books within the past year, with Musk donating hundreds of millions of dollars to help Trump win the 2024 election.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also leading the Department of Government Efficiency alongside 2024 Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The advisory body will make suggestions on how to cut government spending.
Musk has also been seen with Trump on a number of occasions following his endorsement of the president-elect in July.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made changes this month to his lobbying staff and content moderation policies to more closely align his company with the second Trump administration. Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.
Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos put a stop to an expected endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris by the paper’s editorial board. He instead decided that the paper wouldn’t make an endorsement in the race. Similar to Meta, Amazon also donated $1 million to the inaugural fund.
All three are among the richest people in the world, having made their money with the help of the tech boom over the last couple of decades.
More follows...
