Trump inauguration pulls in 26 million viewers as Fox News dominates

Fox News was the top destination for those who wanted to see President Donald Trump sworn into office for the second time, according to Nielsen’s early data ratings, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET, which encompassed Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and first address as president, Fox News drew 10.3 million total viewers, and 2 million in the coveted advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54. The total, if it stands, would be the second-highest-rated inauguration in the channel’s history.

CNN pulled in just 1.7 million viewers overall, and a demo audience of 534,000, which is the second-lowest inauguration in the network’s history if the numbers hold up. MSNBC, meanwhile, delivered its lowest-rated inauguration day, averaging just 848,000 total viewers and 104,000 in the key demographic group.

Among the broadcast networks, ABC led in total viewers with 4.7 million, while NBC pulled ahead in the demographic with 1.2 million. On Monday, 26.3 million viewers watched Trump take the oath of office across seven different networks, including Fox Business Network. Roughly 5.9 million tuned in in the key demographic group.

Nielsen will release its final ratings Wednesday morning, including additional networks that carried the ceremony. Despite some of the high viewership numbers, it seems likely that Trump’s second inauguration will not draw as large of a television audience as either of the past two ceremonies.

President-elect Donald Trump, from left, takes the oath of office (Kevin Lamarque/AP) ( AP )

The MAGA channel’s lead is hardly surprising, as Fox has completely obliterated its competition since Trump’s victory in November. Ratings at the other news networks have been in freefall following Kamala Harris’ defeat, with CNN and MSNBC seeing roughly half of their audiences flee.

Fox’s stranglehold on cable news ratings has become so impressive that, since the election, 500 of the most-watched telecasts have been on the network.

Fox News’ return to dominance comes four years after the conservative cable giant saw a sharp reversal of fortune. The ratings tables were flipped following Joe Biden’s presidential victory and Trump’s efforts to overturn his electoral loss. Anger over the right-wing network’s early but accurate call of Arizona for Biden prompted disgruntled MAGA viewers to briefly ditch the channel, putting the network in the unusual position of placing behind its rivals CNN and MSNBC.

During the peak of the inauguration pandemic-era festivities in 2021, those ratings trends continued as only 2.7 million viewers tuned in to Fox News to witness Biden’s inauguration, the lowest of all the major networks. CNN finished as the ratings leader, drawing an audience of 10 million when Biden took the stage.

Among the broadcast and cable news networks, nearly 40 million people watched Biden deliver his first address as president in 2021, which was up slightly from the 38.3 million who watched Trump give his first speech after being sworn into office in 2017. That year, Fox News – with a Republican entering office – was in its natural top spot and led the charge with 12 million viewers.

Nielsen estimated that an average of 33.8 million people across 17 networks tuned into the entire presidential inauguration in 2021, which was aired on television from 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. That was nearly three million more than watched in 2017, when Nielsen determined that about 31 million viewed Trump’s inaugural festivities throughout the whole day.

Still, neither of Trump’s ceremonies nor Biden’s could hold a candle to Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, when over 51 million people watched the nation’s first Black president take the oath of office.