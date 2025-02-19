Trump scraps $21m US funds for voter turnout in India: ‘They got a lot more money’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump defended the US Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) move to scrap a $21m grant to boost voter turnout in India.

Billionaire Elon Musk-led DOGE over the weekend announced a series of expenditure cuts, including the grant allocated for voter turnout in India.

Announcing the cuts, the department said the "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled".

It included $486m in grants to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening”, out of which $21m was allocated for "voter turnout in India".

Mr Trump, during a press conference on Tuesday, questioned why the government was "giving $21m to India".

"They got a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high," he reiterated.

"I have a lot of respect for India and their prime minister, but giving $21m for voter turnout? In India? What about voter turnout here?" Mr Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

His statement comes just days after Narendra Modi visited the White House, where Mr Trump warned India of reciprocal tariffs. Mr Trump's threat to impose reciprocal tariffs from early April could potentially cost India's export sectors losses of $7bn a year, according to Citi Research.

DOGE’s announcement to cut funding across nations has triggered a domestic controversy in India.

Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the now-cancelled funding "external interference" in India's electoral process. "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" party spokesperson Amit Malviya said.

DOGE has been tasked with slashing costs across the federal government. The department also announced axing a $10m grant for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision", $2m for "strengthening independent voices in Cambodia", $40m for "gender equality and women empowerment hub" and $29m project to "strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh", among others.